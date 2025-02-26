Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HBB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. 38,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

