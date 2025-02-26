Hanover Bancorp to Present Investor Information in Upcoming Disclosure

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR) announced in its recent Form 8-K filing that on February 25, 2025, company representatives will present key investor information. The disclosure will be delivered using the slides attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, which form part of the report under Regulation FD.

The confidential investor presentation, dated February 2025, provides an overview of the bank’s operating strategy, financial performance and growth initiatives. Highlights from the presentation include details on Hanover Bancorp’s history – from its founding in 2009 and recapitalization in 2012, to its milestone initial public offering and subsequent listing on NASDAQ in May 2022 – as well as key strategic acquisitions such as those of Chinatown Federal Savings Bank in 2019 and Savoy Bank in 2021.

In addition to an overview of its widespread branch network and targeted niche lending operations in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, the presentation outlines the company’s focus on diversified loan portfolios and efficient, branch‐lite operating model. The investor materials review metrics such as loan origination volumes, noninterest income, and core deposit growth while providing detailed forward‐looking statements that outline the company’s expectations and strategic priorities. Hanover emphasizes that the forward-looking statements within the presentation are subject to various risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

The filing also includes a disclaimer noting that the furnished information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all material aspects of the company’s business. As such, investors are advised to consider additional filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making investment decisions.

The forthcoming presentation is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and communicate its strategic vision and financial performance to the investment community.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hanover Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

