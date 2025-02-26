HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $985.75 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

