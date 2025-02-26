Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 430,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $116.84 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

