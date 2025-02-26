Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,651 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $332.04 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

