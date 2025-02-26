Impact Investors Inc Buys Shares of 9,244 Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

ETHO stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

