Impact Investors Inc Invests $14.75 Million in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 113.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 399,263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10,940.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 208,850 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,378,000. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

