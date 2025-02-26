Impact Investors Inc Invests $2.28 Million in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,048 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.