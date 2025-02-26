Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.50. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.59.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.46. 3,905,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,575. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.82. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.98 and a 12-month high of C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

