Insider Buying: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HF Sinclair stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

