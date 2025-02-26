Insider Buying: Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Buys 29,479 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Wael Sawan purchased 29,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($33.33) per share, for a total transaction of £775,297.70 ($982,633.33).

LON:SHEL traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,647 ($33.55). The company had a trading volume of 9,161,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,047. Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,374.50 ($30.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961 ($37.53). The company has a market capitalization of £199.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,600.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,590.59.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($41.19) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.56) to GBX 3,300 ($41.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.56) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,325 ($42.14).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

