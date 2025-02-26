Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 3,073 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,988,764.55. The trade was a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

ORLY stock traded down $16.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,330.42. The stock had a trading volume of 318,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,457. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,256.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,205.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

