InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 533,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 172,812 shares.The stock last traded at $125.29 and had previously closed at $124.38.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

