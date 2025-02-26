Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on March 13th

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

