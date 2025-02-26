Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

