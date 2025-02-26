Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.