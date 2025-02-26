Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 498,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 496,084 shares.The stock last traded at $47.48 and had previously closed at $49.45.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $914.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $343,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

