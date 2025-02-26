Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $29.74.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile
