Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.