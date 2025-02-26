Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 26th (CCCS, DNUT, FLYW, GERN, GO, LCID, LIVN, ML, MRVI, PRG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 26th:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $133.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $99.00.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

