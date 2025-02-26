IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0045

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $96.52 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

