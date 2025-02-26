iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.30 and last traded at $102.20, with a volume of 800480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.09.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after buying an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

