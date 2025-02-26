iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

