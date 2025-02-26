iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,267 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after purchasing an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after buying an additional 108,051 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

