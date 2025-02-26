iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,735,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

