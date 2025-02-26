iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 494119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 256,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

