iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $94.09, with a volume of 56260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $573.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

