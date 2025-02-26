Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.
Ituran Location and Control Price Performance
ITRN stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 343,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $844.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $45.24.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
