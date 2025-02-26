Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

ITRN stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 343,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $844.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.