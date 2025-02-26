JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.20 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 383161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.74).
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £385.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
In other news, insider Mark Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,856.78). 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.
Key points:
Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.
Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.
Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.
Why invest in this trust
The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.
