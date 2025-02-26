Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 101,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 314,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.01.

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

