Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22, Zacks reports. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,620. The company has a market capitalization of $443.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.39. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

