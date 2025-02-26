KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

