Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

NYSE KEYS traded down $10.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

