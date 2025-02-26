Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,276. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.83 and a 52-week high of C$21.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

