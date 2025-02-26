Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,938,000 after acquiring an additional 316,830 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,436,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

