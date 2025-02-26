Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.71), with a volume of 10097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.97).
Kosmos Energy Trading Down 8.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.