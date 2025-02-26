Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.71), with a volume of 10097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.97).

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 8.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

