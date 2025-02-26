Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 1,079,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,039,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on PNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$3.60 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 14.2 %
Insider Transactions at Kraken Robotics
In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer David Shea acquired 11,954 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,558.56. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.60. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.