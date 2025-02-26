Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS.
Krispy Kreme Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.
Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is 82.35%.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
