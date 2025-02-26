Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

