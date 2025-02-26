Kronos Worldwide, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Kronos Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

KRO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 152,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

