Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Lantheus updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.
Lantheus Stock Up 17.7 %
LNTH stock traded up $14.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $56.44 and a 1-year high of $126.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
