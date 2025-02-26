Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Lantheus updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Up 17.7 %

LNTH stock traded up $14.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $56.44 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

