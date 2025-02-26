Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 13.9% – Should You Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 2,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

LVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $556.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lavoro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

