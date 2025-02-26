LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Announces Earnings Results

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,725. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.