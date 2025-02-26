LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Invests $4.49 Million in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF makes up 4.9% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLOF opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.