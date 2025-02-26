LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Trading Down 15.8 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LivaNova by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.