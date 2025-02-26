Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 5701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

Los Andes Copper Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 34.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.76.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

