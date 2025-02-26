LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $31,034.28 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

