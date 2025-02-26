Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 250000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Down 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

