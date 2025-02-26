Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61, Zacks reports.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $52.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.29. 750,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of -0.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $189.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total value of $1,135,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,410. This represents a 24.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,537.72. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,601 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

