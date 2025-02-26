Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
