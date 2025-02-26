Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEI. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTEI opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.32 and a one year high of $101.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

