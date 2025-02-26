Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 21,842 UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.16. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Profile

The UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (UPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Ultra Risk Parity index. The fund is actively managed to provide leveraged exposure to an index that allocates to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity.

