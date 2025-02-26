Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 21,842 UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:UPAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.16. UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.
UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF Profile
