Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes $330,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

